FIR against 3 in UP Bar Council chief's murder

Sunny Yadav, the nephew of slain has named Manish Sharma, his wife and another as the accused in the murder of the first woman of the council, who was shot dead in a lawyers chamber.

Manish Sharma, a lawyer, who fired three shots on Wednesday at Darwesh Yadav, later shot himself in the head, and has been shifted to the hospital in Gurugram in a critical condition.

Lawyers across the state have decided not to work on Friday as a token of respect to the Bar Council

Meanwhile, a festering relationship between and Manish is now believed to be motive behind the killing.

Both had started practicing law in 2004 and the two even shared the same chamber in the court.

According to who lodged the FIR late on Wednesday, often helped with his career and gave him money, car and jewellery.

"A few months ago, when Darwesh Yadav asked to return the money he owed her, his wife threatened Darwesh Yadav with dire consequences. had taken over Darwesh's chamber and she had to start working form other lawyers' chambers," Sunny has said in the FIR.

Minutes before the shooting in Arvind Kumar Misra's chamber -- where Darwesh was sitting with her colleagues -- Sharma got into an argument with her.

Lawyers present said that Sharma shouted "Tu jeet gayi" (you have won) and fired at Darwesh Yadav's cousin who was seated beside her. He ducked and escaped the bullet.

Sharma then fired three shots at Darwesh Yadav. She was hit in the head and chest and slumped into a pool of blood.

Before anyone could realise what had happened, put his pistol to his temple and shot himself.

Talking to reporters, said that another is the mastermind and jealously was the motive behind the crime.

"Gulecha was jealous of Darwesh's growing popularity and used to settle the scores," he said.

Meanwhile, for Law Brijesh Pathak was expected to be in Etah to pay respect to the departed soul on Thursday.

is also scheduled to reach Etah later in the day and meet the family of the slain

