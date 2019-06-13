2 armed men shot during Australian counter-terrorism probe

Two armed men were shot by police officers during an investigation in the Australia Victoria state, authorities said on Thursday.

Counter Command (CTC) detectives were in the process of "gathering intelligence" in the township of Barnawartha North, when they sought assistance from local police to find two persons of interest, reports

"Local uniform police attempted to intercept a vehicle with the two men on Old Barnawartha Road, near Richardsons Bend Camping Ground on Wednesday evening," said in a statement.

"The rammed the police vehicle and both occupant got out of the car armed with an axe and a knife."

The two men were shot after they were confronted. They were rushed to nearby hospitals.

The Victoria Police said the accused were aged 19 and 30. They are believed to be brothers with possible links to organised crime gangs.

Despite the initial involvement from the CTC, said the incident was "not being treated as a terrorism-related attack and there is no ongoing threat to the community".

