Showroom robbed in Connaught Place, police clueless

Buzzing till late night, no one would have thought that shops in the posh area could be robbed, especially as the area lies in the heart of national capital.

However, on the intervening night of Monday-Tuesday, thieves attacked the Park Avenue showroom in the inner circle and took away cash, clothes and other valuable articles, the police said on Wednesday.

According to the police, the manager of the showroom, Abhishek Kumar, called the police on Tuesday morning and informed that on Monday night at 10.30 pm he locked the showroom and went home.

However, when he arrived to open the showroom on Tuesday, he saw that the showroom gate was broken and the entire place was scattered, following which the matter was reported to the police.

According to the complaint lodged with the police, the thieves stole around Rs 63,000 along with expensive branded shirts, trousers and several other articles, including a laptop.

The police have registered a case and are checking the CCTV footages of the showroom and the area to identify the accused.

