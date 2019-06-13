JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Crime-Disaster-Accident

TN CM Palaniswami meets Governor Purohit

NDDB urges finance minister to rationalize taxes on dairy items

Business Standard

Firearms recovered from murder accused in Delhi

IANS  |  New Delhi 

The Delhi Police have arrested three persons accused in cases of murder and robbery from the Auchandi area in outer Delhi and recovered nine firearms, including three pistols and six country made pistols, from their possession, the police said on Wednesday.

"The accused, identified as Lakshay Parashar alias Golu, Nitin Yadav alias Tini and Jatin alias Vivekanand, were allegedly involved in various cases of murder, robbery and arms act. The gang was active in areas of New Delhi, outer Delhi and Haryana," said Gaurav Sharma, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP).

The accused were arrested on Tuesday evening after the police received a tip-off about the trio reaching the Auchandi border area. The accused, who were asked to surrender, tried to open fire on the police team and were arrested after being over powered by the police.

Nineteen live cartridges were also recovered from their possession.

--IANS

rag/arm

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, June 13 2019. 00:06 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU