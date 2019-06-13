Firearms recovered from murder accused in Delhi

The Police have arrested three persons accused in cases of murder and robbery from the Auchandi area in outer and recovered nine firearms, including three pistols and six country made pistols, from their possession, the police said on Wednesday.

"The accused, identified as alias Golu, Nitin Yadav alias Tini and Jatin alias Vivekanand, were allegedly involved in various cases of murder, robbery and arms act. The gang was active in areas of New Delhi, outer and Haryana," said Gaurav Sharma, of Police (DCP).

The accused were arrested on Tuesday evening after the police received a tip-off about the trio reaching the Auchandi border area. The accused, who were asked to surrender, tried to open fire on the police team and were arrested after being over powered by the police.

Nineteen live cartridges were also recovered from their possession.

