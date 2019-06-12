Two companies, three persons booked for building unauthorized colony in Gurugram

The has registered an FIR against two private developers and three persons for allegedly developing a residential colony in village under Tahshil.

An FIR has been registered under the Urban Area Act in the station on the recommendation of the enforcement wing of

Ved Prakash Sehrawat said he has given a written complaint against five offenders. He pointed out that the land belongs to agricultural purpose and as per town and under section 7, no one can erect or re-erect a building.

"We have marked the land with photographs and matched its 'khasra' numbers with revenue records. We have also issued notices in the past, yet construction is going on," Sehrawat said.

"The violation done by them has forced us to take legal action against them," he said.

--IANS

str/prs

