Violence continues in Bengal, BJP worker's body found

A person died and several were injured as violent incidents were reported across districts in West on Wednesday, police said.

"WB's district witnessed another heinous murder of a BJP worker, Anil Singh, by activists. This would be the 5th murder of a in in the last 4 days. My condolences to the bereaved family," Babul Supriyo, BJP's Asansol MP, tweeted.

However, the police denied any political connection behind the murder. The deceased was identified as

"Asit Singh, 45, a resident of was found dead few metres away from his residence. I cannot say if he was a BJP worker, but as per preliminary investigation, no political connection has been established in his death," said Alok Rajoria, of Police,

His body has been sent for post-mortem. Whether Singh's death was homicide or suicide can be ascertained once the reports arrive, he added.

In another incident, a clash broke out between and BJP workers in Hooghly's Arambagh area after a leader joined the saffron party.

Four BJP supporters, arrested on Tuesday for killing a worker in Purba Burdwan's Galsi, were produced in the court on Wednesday.

"Joydeb Roy, 45, was stabbed to death on June 10. After today's hearing, two BJP workers have been taken into police custody," an of station said.

