Five drown in Narmada boat tragedy

At least five persons were drowned and 34 rescued after a boat capsized in the near Bhushangaon village in Maharashtra's district on Tuesday, police said.

According to Police Control official Balasaheb Gaidhani, around 50 people boarded a boat and went into the river to perform Makar Sankaranti rituals when the tragedy struck.

Villagers rushed to the aid of the victims and managed to bring back 39 victims, of whom five died. They include three boys and two women.

A is on for several more still missing in the deep river waters, said Gaidhani.

