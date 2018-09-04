Five killed as buses collide in UP

Five persons were killed and two dozen injured when two buses rammed into each other in Uttar Pradesh's district on Tuesday, police said.

The accident happened when a bus carrying a marriage party from Firozabad en route to Ramgarh collided with another bus plying at high speed on the road.

Ten of the injured are in critical condition, an official told IANS.

Chief Minister announced ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to the families of the deceased while Rs 50,000 each has been sanctioned for those who have sustained serious injuries, a said.

--IANS

md/qd/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)