Five killed in China Metro tunnel collapse

Five workers, trapped in a collapse at an under-construction site in Qingdao, China's Province, have been confirmed dead, according to the project management company.

said the last trapped victim was found dead at 9 p.m. (local time) on Saturday, the reported.

The collapse occurred at 5.40 p.m. on Monday at a of the Number 4 Line, trapping five workers. By Tuesday morning, rescuers had found three bodies.

The search and rescue work has been finished.

