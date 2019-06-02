Balabhaskar death: Police to question man arrested in smuggling case

The Branch team probing the death of will question Prakash Thampi, who was arrested by the (DRI) in a gold case.

Thampi was the of Balabhaskar's shows and, according to the probe team, also the last person to call before his car met with the accident. Vishnu, another associate of the musician, is on the run.

Balabhaskar, 40, was travelling with his wife and two-year-old daughter in the city, when their car met with an accident in the wee hours of September 25 last year. While the daughter died on the spot, passed away on October 2. His wife and escaped with injuries.

While the musician's father has alleged foul play in the accident, one of his relatives, in a post recently, questioned his wife's silence on Thampi and Vishnu.

According to sources in the know of things, the officials will also meet Unni to take his statement. "I have doubts over the manner in which my son died. I am told that the officials will be meeting me. One thing I know is that both Thampi and Vishnu were my son's managers," said Unni.

Though the police initiated a probe in the tragedy on Pinarayi Vijayan's orders, the case took a new turn last month, when the officials arrested a Dubai-based 25 kg gold from at the

Her arrest led to several more arrests, including that of Thampi as well as a at the airport.

The police team is still clueless as to who was at the wheel of the car when the accident took place. While his wife claimed it was the driver, the said the himself was driving the vehicle.

On Saturday, stage artiste told TV channels that he saw two men suspiciously moving around the when he passed through the area soon after the tragedy. Soby said he would be glad to give a statement to the probe team.

--IANS

sg/rtp

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)