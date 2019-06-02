JUST IN
2 arrested for running cricket betting racket in Kolkata

IANS  |  Kolkata 

Two persons have been arrested for running a cricket betting racket here, Kolkata Police said on Sunday.

Based on prior information, a team of the Kolkata Police conducted a raid at a residence in Rabindra Sarani and arrested Rajkumar Lihala, 54, and Amit Kumar Gupta, 24, on Saturday, an officer said.

Two mobile phones, a television and cash amounting to Rs 1,02,200 were recovered from their possession, the officer said.

First Published: Sun, June 02 2019. 14:30 IST

