2 arrested for running cricket betting racket in Kolkata

Two persons have been arrested for running a cricket betting racket here, Kolkata Police said on Sunday.
Based on prior information, a team of the Kolkata Police conducted a raid at a residence in Rabindra Sarani and arrested Rajkumar Lihala, 54, and Amit Kumar Gupta, 24, on Saturday, an officer said.
Two mobile phones, a television and cash amounting to Rs 1,02,200 were recovered from their possession, the officer said.
--IANS
bnd/pg/ksk
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU