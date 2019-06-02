2 arrested for running cricket betting racket in Kolkata

Two persons have been arrested for running a cricket betting racket here, Police said on Sunday.

Based on prior information, a team of the Police conducted a raid at a residence in Rabindra Sarani and arrested Rajkumar Lihala, 54, and Amit Kumar Gupta, 24, on Saturday, an said.

Two mobile phones, a television and cash amounting to Rs 1,02,200 were recovered from their possession, the said.

