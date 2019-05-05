Five killed in Himachal accident

Five people were killed on Sunday when a car in which they were travelling skidded off the road and plunged into a 300-metre-deep gorge in Himachal Pradesh's district, police said.

The accident took place near Janjehli while the victims were en route to attend Jai Ram Thakur's election meeting in his home constituency of Seraj.

Witnesses told the police that the driver, who was injured, probably lost control over the vehicle.

It took hours for rescuers to climb down the mountain and bring up the bodies.

--IANS

vg/ksk

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)