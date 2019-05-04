Two outsiders found dead inside Visva-Bharati campus

The bodies of two outsiders - believed to be a couple - were recovered from the in of West Bengal's district, police said on Saturday.

"We got a call from the university on Friday night and recovered two dead bodies from the campus. As per the initial investigation, the couple has committed suicide as their family was against their marriage," an of station said.

He said that the deceased have been identified as Somnath Mahato and Abantika Mullick, both school students, adding it was a still a mystery as to how they had slipped into the campus.

--IANS

bnd/ssp/vd

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)