Business Standard

Tourist killed in Jammu-Srinagar highway accident

IANS  |  Jammu 

A tourist from Maharashtra was killed and three others were injured on Sunday in an accident on the Jammu-Srinagar highway, police said.

"The victim and the injured were on their way from the Kashmir Valley to Jammu when the vehicle they were travelling in was hit by a boulder that rolled down the mountain in Ramsoo area," the police said.

There were 12 people in the vehicle. The victim was identified as Sunil Kathe of Nasik.

--IANS

First Published: Sun, May 05 2019. 12:44 IST

