Tourist killed in Jammu-Srinagar highway accident

A tourist from Maharashtra was killed and three others were injured on Sunday in an accident on the Jammu-Srinagar highway, police said.
"The victim and the injured were on their way from the Kashmir Valley to Jammu when the vehicle they were travelling in was hit by a boulder that rolled down the mountain in Ramsoo area," the police said.
There were 12 people in the vehicle. The victim was identified as Sunil Kathe of Nasik.
