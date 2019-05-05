Helicopter crashes into bay in Maryland

-
ALSO READ
US Marine aircraft crash: Marines declared dead
Two stranded Indian nationals apprehended for trying to enter US illegally
Trump to unveil vast reworking of clean water protections
US fires tear gas at Mexico border to deter migrants
US partisan divide on govt shutdown over border wall more sharply: Poll
-
A two-seater helicopter has crashed into the Chesapeake Bay in the US state of Maryland, police said, adding that search and rescue was underway.
The crash took place on Saturday afternoon, according to Maryland Natural Resources Police, who are trying to determine how many people were on board the helicopter, Xinhua news agency reported.
Russ Davis of the Anne Arundel County Fire Department said several boats and a dive team have been dispatched to help with the search and rescue.
According to Davis, the site of the crash is about 1.2 km from the shore. The bay is reportedly more than 50 meters deep.
The site of the crash is about 70 km from Washington.
--IANS
pgh/
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU