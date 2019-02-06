Flock appoints Sam Mallikarjunan as Chief Revenue Officer

Team messaging and collaboration platform on Wednesday announced the appointment of as its (CRO) to oversee the market engagement and expansion of the company globally as well as in

Mallikarjunan will focus on channelising revenue operations for both globally and in

" has been a great early market for us in adopting the and leadership culture, necessary to enable tools like to drive growth and innovation inside organisations and our teams in India are expected to grow substantially along with the teams in US," Mallikarjunan told IANS.

"We are leaning into our original competitive advantage and expanding the heart of our product and engineering teams in Bengaluru to help us increase our overall product superiority compared to competitors," Mallikarjunan added.

Prior to this, Mallikarjunan has worked as for Boston-based

"Mallikarjunan joins us at a vital stage when we are planning to expand to new markets globally with the setting up of offices in and London," said Bhavin Turakhia, and Founder, Flock.

The company has recently streamlined its operations in India with Bengaluru being its engineering hub and becoming the company's sales and marketing centre.

--IANS

rp/na/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)