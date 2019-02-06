Ex-Himachal CM Virbhadra to be charged in DA case

-
The Delhi High Court on Wednesday ordered framing of charges against former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh and his wife in a Rs 10 crore disproportionate assets case.
"I am not passing any interim order. Let the charges be framed against Virbhadra Singh and his wife," Justice Sunil Gaur said on a plea by the defendants challenging a trial court's order.
The charges will be framed on February 22.
The court, however, did ask the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to file a response on the plea. The court will hear Singh and wife Pratibha Singh's plea on April 16.
The couple moved the court to set aside the trial court's order which had on December 10 ordered the framing of criminal misconduct and other charges against them and seven others in the case.
The CBI has alleged that Singh possessed assets worth around Rs 10 crore, which were in his and his family members' names. Singh failed to give satisfactory response regarding the assets that did not tally with his known income.
