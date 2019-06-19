Focus on remaining matches: PCB Chairman to Sarfaraz

Following the embarrassing defeat against in the ongoing World Cup, Board (PCB) has told that they should focus on the remaining four matches of the tournament.

Mani phoned Sarfaraz on Tuesday and assured him that the entire nation stands by the team and expects an improved performance in the upcoming matches of the showpiece event, reported news.com.pk.

The PCB told Sarfaraz not to divert his attention from the game by giving attention to "baseless news stories" and asked him to keep calm and lead the team to better performance in the upcoming matches, the report added.

The development comes after the reportedly had warned his teammates of possible backlash back home if they fail to improve in the remaining matches in the ongoing

"If God forbid something unfortunate happens then I won't be the only one going back home," the had reportedly said after Sunday's game which lost by 89 runs (DLS method) against arch-rivals at the Old Trafford in

Pakistan, with three points from five games, are placed ninth in the table. They will next face in a do or die clash for them on June 23 at the Lord's.

--IANS

aak/pg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)