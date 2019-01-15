Devotees take holy dip as Bihar celebrates Makar Sankranti

Thousands of devotees in took a dip in the holy Ganga and other rivers on Tuesday to mark the annual of

Braving the biting morning chill, they thronged the banks of the Ganga and other rivers to offer prayers and take part in rituals.

People across the state enjoyed the festivities gorging on traditional delicacies like chuda-dahi, tilkut, khichdi and gur (jaggery).

'Chuda-dahi' is a staple dish in during It is made by pouring curd on top of flattened rice and is served with jaggery. This is followed by a special khichdi.

also marks the beginning of the end of the harsh winter season as well as the end of the month-long Kharmash -- an inauspicious Hindu month.

"Makar Sankranti marks the commencement of longer days, signalling the beginning of winter's departure," Hindu said.

In political circle, this festival has provided an opportunity to politicians ahead of the to display unity and popularity.

The ruling had organised traditional a Makar Sankranti feast for leaders, workers and supporters here on Monday.

But the did not celebrate the festival as the camp is upset over not getting bail in the fodder scam case and because of his ill health.

RJD's ally is organising a feast here on Tuesday, likely to be attended by leaders of the

