Former Andhra MP Kothapalli Geetha joins BJP

Kothapalli Geetha, the former YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) MP from Araku in Andhra Pradesh, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday.
Geetha, who last year floated Jana Jagruthi party, joined the BJP in the presence of party President Amit Shah and General Secretary Ram Madhav.
Elected on a YSRCP ticket to Lok Sabha in 2014, Geetha was aspiring for a ticket from the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. However, after it became clear that TDP will not field her, she floated Jana Jagruthi on the slogan of social justice.
Her party contested a few Assembly and Lok Sabha seats in the elections held in April but it came a cropper. Geetha unsuccessfully contested from the Visakhapatnam Lok Sabha seat.
--IANS
ms/rtp
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU