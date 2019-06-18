Former Andhra MP Kothapalli Geetha joins BJP

Geetha, the former (YSRCP) from Araku in Andhra Pradesh, joined the on Tuesday.

Geetha, who last year floated party, joined the BJP in the presence of and

Elected on a YSRCP ticket to Lok Sabha in 2014, Geetha was aspiring for a ticket from the ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. However, after it became clear that TDP will not field her, she floated on the slogan of social justice.

Her party contested a few Assembly and Lok Sabha seats in the elections held in April but it came a cropper. Geetha unsuccessfully contested from the Visakhapatnam Lok Sabha seat.

