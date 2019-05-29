Former envoy to India is China's new Vice Foreign Minister

-
Former Chinese envoy to India Luo Zhaohui is China's new Vice Foreign Minister, replacing Kong Xuanyou who has been dispatched as the Ambassador to Japan.
Luo's appointment was announced by China's Human Resource Ministry on Wednesday.
Luo, an old India hand who has also served as Chinese envoy to Pakistan, might focus on South Asia where China is increasing its footprint.
He was also the Director General of the Asia Department in the Foreign Ministry.
The former Ambassador to New Delhi was stationed in Delhi from October 2016 until his appointment as China's Deputy Foreign Minister.
The diplomat has seen ups and downs in Sino-Indian ties ranging from military stand-off in Doklam to the icebreaking summit between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Wuhan last year.
Fluent in Hindi, Luo holds a major in Indian history from Peking University.
He is also known for playing a pivotal role in the release of Chinese workers held hostage at a massage parlour Islamabad. The incident was known as "Lal Masjid Siege".
Luo has also served as China's envoy in Canada.
