India removed from US currency monitoring list, China stays

The US Department has removed from its monitoring list of major trading partners.

In its semi-annual report to US Congress on International Economic and Exchange Rate Policies, the department on Tuesday removed and from the previous watch list of countries with potentially questionable foreign exchange policies.

India, along with China, Japan, Germany, and South Korea, was placed in the bi-annual watch list in October last year.

The US, however, continued to keep on its watch list, while urging the Asian nation to take necessary steps to avoid a "persistently weak currency".

" continues to urge to take the necessary steps to avoid a persistently weak currency," said US in a statement.

Mnuchin stated that China's renminbi had fallen against the dollar by eight per cent over the last year. He also noted that China's trade surplus with the US has also widened.

"China's goods trade surplus with US stands at $419 billion over the four quarters through December 2018," the report said.

Besides China, the currency watch list also included Japan, South Korea, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Malaysia, and Singapore, according to the department's latest report.

"Treasury found that nine major trading partners continue to warrant placement on Treasury's 'Monitoring List' of major trading partners that merit close attention to their currency practices," Mnuchin said.

However, the department, in its report, has declined to designate or any other major trading partner as a

"No trading partner was found to have met the 1988 legislative standards during the current reporting period," the report concluded.

