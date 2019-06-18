Former Miss India Universe chased and attacked in Kolkata, 7 held

Seven persons were arrested on Tuesday for allegedly attacking former Miss India Universe Ushoshi here and vandalising the cab she was travelling in, a senior said.

Sengupta, the winner of Miss India Universe pageant on 2010, was attacked on Monday night while coming back from a five star hotel in Kolkata in an cab.

"Seven persons -- Sheik Rahit, Fardin Khan, Sk. Sabir Ali, Sk. Gani, Sk. Imran Ali, Sk. Wasim and have been arrested on Tuesday for allegedly harassing the complainant, assaulting an and vandalising the cab. A detailed inquiry is going on into the case," of Kolkata Police, Crime, said.

Following the attack, the posted about the incident on where she claimed that the gang of miscreants tried to drag her out when she was dropping her colleague.

"Last night 17th June 2019 at around 11:40 pm I took an from JW Marriott Kolkata. I was accompanied by my colleague. We were taking a left turn from the crossing towards Elgin while few boys in a bike (without helmet) came and hit the Uber. To which they stopped the bike and started yelling at the

"In a fraction of second there were 15 boys and they all started banging the and dragging the out. They dragged the driver and started beating him up. This is when I stepped out and started shouting taking a video of the incident," wrote in ar post which has gone viral.

"The boys followed us till my colleague's house and right when we were dropping him near lake gardens govt housing, 6 of the boys in 3 bikes came and stopped my car, threw stones, broke the car. Dragged me out and tried to break my phone to delete the video. My colleague jumped out out of fear and I was completely shaken. I came out started shouting by now the locals had come out," she said.

In her post, also questioned how 15 boys were allowed to travel on bikes without helmet and said such incidents can happen to anybody.

--IANS

mgr/vd

