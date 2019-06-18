Depressed man commits suicide in front of Metro

A young man allegedly committed suicide by jumping in before a moving Metro train at the Civil Lines station, the police said on Tuesday.

According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Nitin, a resident of Jagatpur. He was run over by the train.

"The incident took place around 2 pm at on the Yellow Line. The train bound for station was approaching a platform at the when the man jumped in front of it and was run over. We informed the police immediately," said a senior

The said the badly dismembered body, was sent to a mortuary in Sabzi Mandi area.

"Through his driving licence, he was identified and his family was contacted. His father told us that was undergoing for the last two years.

The stated that the Metro service on the Yellow Line was delayed for 15-20 minutes following the incident.

--IANS

