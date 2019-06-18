Depressed man commits suicide in front of Metro

-
A young man allegedly committed suicide by jumping in before a moving Delhi Metro train at the Civil Lines station, the police said on Tuesday.
According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Nitin, a resident of Jagatpur. He was run over by the train.
"The incident took place around 2 pm at Civil Lines station on the Yellow Line. The train bound for Huda City Centre station was approaching a platform at the Civil Lines station when the man jumped in front of it and was run over. We informed the police immediately," said a senior DMRC official.
The official said the badly dismembered body, was sent to a mortuary in Sabzi Mandi area.
"Through his driving licence, he was identified and his family was contacted. His father told us that Nitin was undergoing treatment for depression for the last two years.
The DMRC official stated that the Metro service on the Yellow Line was delayed for 15-20 minutes following the incident.
