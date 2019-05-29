Soha Ali Khan shares adorable Pataudi family picture

A recent star-packed picture shared by Soha Ali Khan is the cutest thing on the Internet today and is giving out major family goals.
One can see the entire Pataudi family in the picture, starting from the evergreen Sharmila Tagore to the cute little Taimur, from our 'Heroine' star Kareena Kapoor Khan to the latest Bollywood sensation Sara Ali Khan.
In the adorable click posted on Instagram, we can spot the entire family posing inside the living room where Soha who is dressed in a simple ethnic outfit, has her arms wrapped around nephew Ibrahim Ali Khan, who looks all sporty in casuals. Veteran star Sharmila can be seen standing behind in a printed kurti.
And it seems that the father-daughter duo, Saif Ali Khan and Sara are colour coordinated in a pastel shade. While Kareena looks elegant in Indian, with the little munchkin Taimur dressed in blue checked night suit sitting comfortably on his mother's lap.
Taking to Instagram, the 'Go Goa Gone' actor wrote, "Like the branches of a tree."
Recently Soha celebrated actor and husband Kunal Kemmu's 36th birthday which was attended by the Bollywood's A-listers including Saif, Kareena, Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi and many more.
Saif divorced Amrita Singh in 2004 and married Kareena in 2012. Since then the 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham' actor shares a deep bond with Ibrahim and Sara. Even the kids are seen sharing pictures with Taimur on their social media which just tell us the kind of bond all share.
On the work front, Kareena will be next seen in 'Good News' alongside Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani while Sara is busy shooting for Imtiaz Ali's next opposite Kartik Aaryan.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
