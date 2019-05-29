Soha Ali Khan shares adorable Pataudi family picture

A recent star-packed picture shared by Soha Ali is the cutest thing on the and is giving out major family goals.

One can see the entire Pataudi family in the picture, starting from the evergreen to the cute little Taimur, from our 'Heroine' star Kareena Kapoor to the latest Bollywood sensation Sara Ali

In the adorable click posted on Instagram, we can spot the entire family posing inside the living room where Soha who is dressed in a simple ethnic outfit, has her arms wrapped around nephew Khan, who looks all sporty in casuals. Veteran star Sharmila can be seen standing behind in a printed kurti.

And it seems that the father-daughter duo, and Sara are colour coordinated in a pastel shade. While Kareena looks elegant in Indian, with the little munchkin Taimur dressed in blue checked night suit sitting comfortably on his mother's lap.

Taking to Instagram, the 'Go Gone' wrote, "Like the branches of a tree."

Recently Soha celebrated and husband Kunal Kemmu's 36th birthday which was attended by the Bollywood's A-listers including Saif, Kareena, Neha Dhupia, and many more.

Saif divorced in 2004 and married Kareena in 2012. Since then the 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham' shares a deep bond with Ibrahim and Sara. Even the kids are seen sharing pictures with Taimur on their which just tell us the kind of bond all share.

On the work front, Kareena will be next seen in 'Good News' alongside Akshay Kumar, and while Sara is busy shooting for opposite Kartik Aaryan.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)