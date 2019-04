Former Proteas star AB de Villiers eyes BBL stint

Former batsman has shown his interest to play in the upcoming season of the (BBL) in

The swashbuckling batsman, who hung his boots from international in April last year, is understood to be on the lookout for a BBL club in the back half of next summer's tournament, reports com.au.

In the report, the website further stated that De Villiers' management approached a number of clubs in the League.

The 35-year-old has been in sublime form in the ongoing edition of the (IPL) where he has scored 307 runs, including four half centuries in the nine matches he played for the Royal Challengers (RCB).

The 360-degree batsman represented Proteas in 114 Tests, 228 ODIs and 78 T20Is in which he amassed 8765, 9577 and 1672 runs, respectively.

De Villiers, who has an overall IPL strike rate over 150, could be the biggest marquee signing for the BBL.

