Rahane seeks BCCI permission to play for Hampshire

India's deputy has asked the Board of Control for in (BCCI) to grant him permission to play county for Hampshire in the months of May, June and mid-July. An application seeking permission has been sent by the batsman to the board and the same has been forwarded to the Supreme Court-appointed (CoA).

As per the letter, Rahane wants to be given permission to turn out for the county team in four-day games. The letter has been forwarded by the Rahul Johri to the CoA.

Speaking to IANS, a senior BCCI said that there was no reason why the batsman wouldn't be granted permission as the likes of had also been given the go-ahead last year to turn up for last year.

"There is no reason why Rahane wouldn't be granted permission as the likes of Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara were also given the go-ahead. Also, Rahane isn't a part of the World Cup team, so he won't have any international commitment at that time. He wants to play four-day games and that should actually help him when he returns to play for after the showpiece event gets over in England and Wales," the said.

Pujara spent some quality time playing county cricket for Yorkshire last season when the was in full flow. "Playing county cricket means you prepare on wickets where every ball could be the last you face in an innings. The wickets are really challenging and I love challenges. County cricket has improved me as a player," he had said of his Yorkshire stint.

Pacer Ishant Sharma also went and plied his trade for and returned an improved bowler after training with former bowler "I think county has helped me a lot as it was very tiring. 300 overs in just 16 days, I played four games. But it brought a lot of control to my game. Gillespie ( coach) gave me a lot of confidence. He was always supportive and gave me freedom. I was there for just two months so no technical changes, but I did work on some things which have helped," he had explained.

