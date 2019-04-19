Women cricketers Hayley Jensen, Nicola Hancock wed

has married her former teammate The ceremony took place last weekend.

(BBL) franchise took to to announce the development and congratulated the couple by sharing a picture of the ceremony with the caption: "From #TeamGreen, congratulations to Stars bowler who married her partner last weekend!"

All-rounder Jensen, who played for the in the first two editions of the Big Bash Women's League, moved to the Melbourne Renegades for the third edition. Whereas, Hancock still continues to play with the 'Team Green' in the BBL.

The 26-year-old made her international debut in 2014 against

In October 2018, she was named in White fern's squad for the 2018 ICC Women's World T20 tournament in the She also bagged the Una Paisley medal for the best in the Women's competition in season 2017/18.

Hancock, 23, on the other hand, enjoyed a great run in the latest season of BBL and became the second-highest wicket-taker after scalping 13 wickets from 14 matches.

--IANS

aak/ksk

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)