AB de Villiers eyes on BBL stint

Former South Africa wicket-keeper batsman AB de Villiers has expressed his interest to play in the Big Bash League (BBL) 2019-20 season in Australia.
De Villiers is understood to be on the lookout for a BBL club in the back half of next summer's tournament, with a number of clubs having been approached by batsman's management. It is believed several clubs have shown interest in his potential recruitment, cricket.com.au reported.
The 35-year-old hung up his boots from international cricket in April last year. However, de Villiers remains one of the world's best player as he transferred his one-day batting skills in the shortest format of the game.
In the ongoing 12th edition of Indian Premier League (IPL), de Villiers is in spectacular form. So far he has crossed half-century in four of his seven outings for Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). De Villiers and West Indies' Chris Gayle are the only two players to strike in excess of 150 while averaging more than 40 in the history of IPL.
"De Villiers is someone I have really looked up to. He is true entertainment," Australia and Melbourne Stars skipper Glenn Maxwell said last year.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU