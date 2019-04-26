Without entering poll fray, Raj Thackeray campaigns against BJP, Sena

His party may not be contesting the ongoing Lok Sabha polls but Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief has ensured significant attention as he campaigns in against the and its ally

So far, he has addressed around a dozen rallies in different parts of the state and his prime targets of attack are and Amit Shah, at whom he takes embarrassing potshots.

In his campaign, which goes to favour the Opposition Congress-NCP combine, has introduced a hitherto-unseen experiment of an audio-video element which punctuates his hard-hitting speeches.

"The response we are getting is tremendous. Even people in other states want to hold such rallies. There's nothing new in the content, but we are putting things in the correct perspective which has caught the public psyche," told IANS.

In the meantime, videos of Raj Thackeray's rallies are now being translated, dubbed or subtitled in various languages.

The was floated by in 2006 after parting ways with the due to differences with his cousin

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the party had fielded nine candidates in but none of them won.In 2009, the polled 4.6 per cent of the total votes.

Raj Thackeray's rallies, despite there being no MNS candidate in fray this time, have not gone unnoticed, either by the ruling BJP- or the Opposition Congress-NCP coalitions.

has compared him to someone "dancing uninvited in a wedding."

However, seething ally Shiv Sena took a feather out of his estranged cousin's hat by playing an audio-video tape at a couple of his rallies on Rahul Gandhi's comments on Veer Savarkar.

Shain N. C. dismisses Raj Thackeray's rallies as "inconsequential" since he's not even in the electoral fray.

"The audio-videos need to be authenticated. Remember, it's the same Raj Thackeray who once praised PM Modi. So now his credibility is questionable," told IANS.

She added that the voters will realize the difference between the time-tested party BJP and the "cheap gimmicks indulged in by the likes of Raj Thackeray. We have a lot to say, but will do it at the appropriate time," she said.

NCP's is happy at Raj Thackeray's efforts to rally support for the Opposition.

"See, he's exposing the lies of the government, the BJP and PM Modi. This is good and will be welcomed by all those who want truth and probity in public life," Malik told IANS.

State said for Raj Thackeray, "it's a kind of a self-cleansing exercise since he was once a diehard fan of Modi and model of development" in 2014.

"He has realized, maybe belatedly, how the BJP government played a fraud on the people in past five years. We have been exposing them continuously since demonetization and also play audios-videos of their fake claims in our party training camps," Mahajan told IANS.

