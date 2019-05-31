Four killed, nine injured in road accident in J&K's Doda

Four people were killed and nine others injured in a road accident in and Kashmir's district on Thursday.

Police sources said the incident happened when a vehicle carrying 13 passengers went out of the driver's control and fell into a deep gorge at Khelani Nallah in district yesterday evening.

"The injured persons were taken to district hospital. While four accident victims were declared dead by doctors on arrival at the hospital, nine others, some of them in critical condition, are being treated at the hospital," police sources said.

