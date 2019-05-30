Crime Branch to investigate Mumbai doctor's death

In a significant development, the police's Crime Branch will take over the investigations into the alleged suicide of medico Payal S. Tadvi, official sources said here on Thursday.

The development in the sensational case comes a day after the three senior women doctors Bhakti Meher, and - arrested for abetment of suicide and other charges - were sent to custody till May 31 by a court here.

"Considering the seriousness and importance of the case related to Dr Payal Tadavi's death, the investigation has been transferred to the Crime Branch," spokesperson, DCP told IANS.

Tadvi family's told IANS that they had demanded "given the circumstances of the matter, the case should be taken over by the Crime Branch".

"We discussed it with who in turn raised it with Devendra Fadnavis," he said, adding that the family suspects that it could be a case of murder and since the Agripada have not investigated it properly, they wanted it to be taken over by the CBI.

Earlier, the Tadvi family met with the same demand, especially since the preliminary autopsy reports indicated injury marks on her body for which a detailed probe was necessary, Satpute said.

A Second Year Post-Graduate student of Gynaecology, Tadvi, 26, was found hanging in her hostel room on May 22 at the government-run

Following the incident, three doctors were charged under various sections of the Atrocities Act, the Anti-Ragging Act, the IT Act and the Indian Penal Code last Sunday.

A day later, on Monday, May 27, the three doctors were suspended by the of Resident Doctors (MARD) and a day later their medical licences were suspended by the which runs the hospital.

The BMC also suspended the medical licence of the hospital's Head of Department, Dr. in the same case.

The Tadvi family has levelled serious allegations against the four senior doctors pertaining to discrimination, professional harassment, torturing her with casteist remarks on her Muslim tribal background and demanded "strictest action" against them.

After their arrests, the seized the of the accused trio to recover their WhatsApp chat messages and other details even as their remand will end on Friday.

The expressed its heartfelt condolences on the unnatural death of Tadvi, Dr and Dr said.

"IMA condemns this incident and strongly demands a detailed inquiry of the facts and give justice to the late Dr. Payal Tadvi," they said, adding her death was an "irrecoverable loss for the society".

As the issued snowballed into a major controversy, the National Commission for took cognizance and sought reports on Tadvi's suicide from the BMC and the

