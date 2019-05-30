Student leader of DU's RLA college hanged himself

-
President of student union of Delhi University's Ram Lal Anand college, Utakarsh Sharma, was found hanging in his house on Thursday afternoon.
According to the police, the deceased was alone in the house after his family had went to Uttar Pradesh while his brother was not at home.
"We have not recovered any suicide note yet, but the circumstances hint towards the suicide," said Devendra Arya, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest Delhi).
The victim's brother Uday Sharma reached home at afternoon. He found that the door was locked from inside. When Uday broke open the door, he found Utakarsh hanging.
