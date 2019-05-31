2 killed in Delhi's Jyoti Nagar, 3 suspects held

Two people were killed after two armed assailants opened fire on them in North East Delhi's Nagar area, police said on Thursday.

The deceased, identified as Govind Baati (28) was returning from a gym on Wednesday night, when the attackers gunned him down over personal enmity. While another man, who witnessed the crime, was shot dead while trying to escape. He was identified as (21), said a

Three men, identified as Aman (19), Aashu (19) and Ankit (19) have been arrested in connection with the case.

However, the prime accused, identified as Anil and two other accused are still on the run.

"We have identified the prime accused in the case. Our teams are conducting raids to nab the accused and his associates," police said.

--IANS

