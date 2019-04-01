JUST IN
Four LeT militants killed in Jammu and Kashmir

IANS  |  Srinagar 

Four Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militants were killed on Monday in a gunfight with the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, police said.

Upon receiving information about the militants, a search operation was launched in Lassipora village.

"When challenged, the militants opened fire on the security forces triggering the gunfight," the police said.

Identities of the slain militants was being ascertained. The police also recovered weapons and war like stores from the victims.

Mon, April 01 2019. 08:20 IST

