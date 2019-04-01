Four LeT militants killed in Jammu and Kashmir

Four (LeT) militants were killed on Monday in a gunfight with the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's district, police said.

Upon receiving information about the militants, a was launched in Lassipora village.

"When challenged, the militants opened fire on the security forces triggering the gunfight," the police said.

Identities of the slain militants was being ascertained. The police also recovered weapons and war like stores from the victims.

--IANS

sq/ksk

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)