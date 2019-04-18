'Fuh se Fantasy' is different concept: Anupriya

JUST IN
IANS  |  Mumbai 

Actress Anupriya Goenka says "Fuh se Fantasy" comes with a unique subject, and she enjoyed working on a special music video for the web show.

"'Fuh se Fantasy' is a 'hatke' (unique) show with a hatke concept. I had a total blast shooting for the music video with my lovely co-stars Karan, Gaurav and Priya," Anupriya said in a statement.

"I believe 'Not Vanilla' is a sweet twist to an unusual story and I thoroughly enjoyed essaying it as an actor. I can't wait to binge watch it myself and witness audience reaction on it," she added.

The makers of VOOT original's "Fuh se Fantasy" have come out with a musical video featuring Karan Wahi, Gaurav Pandey, Priya Banerjee and Anupriya. Through a virtual reality set, the actors go on a joyful ride and groove to the beats of their fantasies.

On the music video, Priya said: "It was such an amazing time shooting for the music video for 'Fuh se Fantasy'. Just like the series, it is all about the quirk in love, relations with a twist of adventure and well, fun and glamour. This is the first time something different has been done for a web series and I am glad to share the screen space with such a talented bunch of celebrities."

