Bangladeshi actor seen at poll rally asked to leave

The Indian government on Thursday asked one more Bangladeshi actor, Ghazi Abdul Noor, who was seen at a Trinamool Congress rally in West Bengal earlier this week, after it was found that his visa has expired.
"One more Bangladeshi actor, Ghazi Abdul Noor, who attended a political rally in Dumdum, West Bengal, has been asked to leave India. In any case his visa had expired," said an official of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).
The MHA added that appropriate action was also being taken with regard to Noor's overstay in contravention of visa validity norms.
On Wednesday, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) moved the Election Commission (EC) seeking strong action against Noor for allegedly campaigning for Saugata Roy, the Trinamool Congress candidate from Dum Dum Lok Sabha constituency.
The government had on Tuesday cancelled the visa of Bangladeshi actor Ferdous Ahmed after he campaigned for Kanhaiyalal Agarwal, the Trinamool Congress candidate from Raiganj in West Bengal.
The government also asked Ferdous to leave the country besides blacklisting him, an MHA statement said.
--IANS
rak-ak/arm
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
