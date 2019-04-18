Bangladeshi actor seen at poll rally asked to leave

The on Thursday asked one more Bangladeshi actor, Ghazi Abdul Noor, who was seen at a rally in earlier this week, after it was found that his visa has expired.

"One more Bangladeshi actor, Ghazi Abdul Noor, who attended a political rally in Dumdum, West Bengal, has been asked to leave In any case his visa had expired," said an of the (MHA).

The MHA added that appropriate action was also being taken with regard to Noor's overstay in contravention of visa validity norms.

On Wednesday, the moved the (EC) seeking strong action against Noor for allegedly campaigning for Saugata Roy, the candidate from Dum Dum Lok Sabha constituency.

The government had on Tuesday cancelled the visa of Bangladeshi after he campaigned for Kanhaiyalal Agarwal, the candidate from Raiganj in

The government also asked Ferdous to leave the country besides blacklisting him, an MHA statement said.

