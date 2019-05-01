Gadchiroli blast: Rajnath speaks to Maharashtra CM

Soon after a blast triggered by Maoists claimed 16 lives in on Wednesday, spoke to Chief Minister and assured him of full Central assistance to the state.

At least 15 C-60 commandos, including a woman, and a were killed in Kurkheda in district after a powerful explosion triggered by the Maoists blew up their vehicle.

In a telephonic conversation with Fadnavis, took stock of the situation and expressed his deepest condolences to the families of those killed in the ambush.

"Attack on Police personnel in is an act of cowardice and desperation. We are extremely proud of the valour of our police personnel," the tweeted.

also said that the "supreme sacrifice" of the security personnel while serving the nation will not go in vain.

"Spoke to CM Shri @Dev_Fadnavis regarding the tragic incident in Gadchiroli and expressed my grief at the loss of brave police personnel. We are providing all assistance needed by the MHA is in constant touch with the state administration," read another tweet.

