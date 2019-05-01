Akshay Kumar dodges question about not voting

-
Actor Akshay Kumar chose to ignore and walk away when he was questioned about not voting in the Lok Sabha elections here.
Akshay, who recently grabbed headlines for his "non-political" interview with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has been widely trolled for not casting his vote on Monday.
"Chaliye, chaliye (let's go, let's go)" is how Akshay responded when at a special screening of the film "Blank" on Tuesday, a mediaperson asked him about giving voting a miss.
He then walked away.
The actor has established his image as Bollywood's posterboy of patriotism with films like "Kesari", "Toilet - Ek Prem Katha", "Padman" and "Airlift".
The fact that he missed voting gave trolls a field day with jokes and memes.
Akshay was one of the prominent Bollywood celebrities whom Modi had tagged in a tweet, asking him to encourage voting. And the actor had duly complied.
"The true hallmark of a democracy lies in people's participation in the electoral process. Voting has to be a superhit 'prem katha' between our nation and its voters," Akshay had tweeted.
