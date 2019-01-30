Fadnavis thanks PM Modi for 'historic' drought relief package

Chief Minister said financial assistance of Rs 4,714 crore from the Centre for drought-affected areas of is indeed a "historic package" that would be of great help to the farmers.

"I thank Narendra Modi, and for giving this historic package for the drought-affected areas of the state. Such a huge amount is possibly never given at one go to any state or to Now we would be able to help the farmers in the drought-affected areas of the state," said on Tuesday.

Maharashtra has already declared drought in 151 talukas which have been and 268 revenue circles and 1000 villages and had sought assistance under the disaster relief fund (NDRF).

The state had demanded Rs 7962 crore as drought assistance, out of which the Centre approved Rs 4714 crore.

