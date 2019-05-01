JUST IN
PM Modi condemns Maoists attack in Maharashtra

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday condemned the Maoists attack in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli in which 15 C-60 and a driver were killed, and asserted that the perpetrators will not be spared.

"Strongly condemn the despicable attack on our security personnel in Gadchiroli, Maharashtra. I salute all the brave personnel. Their sacrifices will never be forgotten. My thoughts and solidarity are with the bereaved families. The perpetrators of such violence will not be spared," Modi tweeted.

At least 15 C-60 commandos, including a woman, and a driver, were killed in a blast on two security vehicles triggered by Maoists in Kurkheda tehsil of Gadchiroli district on Wednesday afternoon.

First Published: Wed, May 01 2019. 14:58 IST

