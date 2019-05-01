PM Modi condemns Maoists attack in Maharashtra

on Wednesday condemned the Maoists attack in Maharashtra's in which 15 C-60 and a were killed, and asserted that the perpetrators will not be spared.

"Strongly condemn the despicable attack on our security personnel in Gadchiroli, I salute all the brave personnel. Their sacrifices will never be forgotten. My thoughts and solidarity are with the bereaved families. The perpetrators of such violence will not be spared," tweeted.

At least 15 C-60 commandos, including a woman, and a driver, were killed in a blast on two security vehicles triggered by Maoists in Kurkheda tehsil of district on Wednesday afternoon.

--IANS

rak/rtp

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)