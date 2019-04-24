Gambhir among Delhi's richest Lok Sabha candidates

With an annual income of over Rs 12 crore, cricketer-turned-politican Gautam is among the richest of all the candidates in fray for the election in

Gambhir, who was nominated by the BJP in East against AAP's Atishi, has shown an income of over Rs 12.4 crore in the income tax returns filed for 2017-18.

In North West, BJP's has an annual income of Rs 9.28 lakh, as per the IT returns filed in 2017-18.

His counterpart, had an annual income of Rs 26.34 lakh, as per the IT returns filed in 2017-18.

candidate from South Delhi Vijender Singh has declared an annual income of Rs 45 lakh in 2017-18. He also declared movable and immovable assets worth Rs 3.57 crore and Rs 5.05 crore respectively.

BJP's sitting from South Delhi Ramesh has movable and immovable assets worth Rs 18 crore, an increase of close to Rs 3.5 crore in the last five years, according to his affidavit.

Bidhuri, his wife and dependent Himanshu have shown an income of over Rs 16.72 lakh, Rs 3.09 lakh and Rs 3.18 lakh respectively in the IT returns filed in 2017-18.

Former and candidate Sheila Dikshit, who filed her nomination from the North-East Delhi constituency on Tuesday, declared personal assets worth over Rs 4.92 crore.

Dikshit had an annual taxable income of about Rs 15 lakh in 2017-18.

According to the affidavit filed by Dikshit, the 81-year-old Congress has an apartment in Nizamuddin area which has a market value of around Rs 1.88 crore.

Congress and candidate has declared an annual income of over Rs 26.38 lakh, as per the IT returns filed in 2017-18.

