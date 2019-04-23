BJP dumps Udit Raj, names Hans Raj

-
ALSO READ
Will quit BJP if denied ticket: Udit Raj
Will quit party if denied ticket, says BJP MP Udit Raj
Udit Raj to organise rally to raise issue of 'less representation of Dalit and OBC' in higher courts
BJP fields singer Hans Raj Hans from North-West Delhi Lok Sabha seat
In letter to PM, BJP MP raises issues dalits, backward castes representation in higher judiciary
-
The BJP on Tuesday named singer Hans Raj Hans for the North West Delhi Lok Sabha seat, dropping the sitting MP Udit Raj.
Hans Raj will contest against Congress' Rajesh Lilothia and AAP's Gugan Singh.
The BJP on Sunday re-nominated four of its seven MPs from Delhi and on Monday named candidates in two other seats.
A former Indian Revenue Service officer, Udit Raj resigned from his post and formed the Indian Justice Party in 2003.
In 2014, he announced a merger with the Bharatiya Janata Party. He contested the 2014 election on BJP ticket and won.
--IANS
nks/mr
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU