BJP dumps Udit Raj, names Hans Raj

The BJP on Tuesday named Hans for the seat, dropping the sitting Raj.

will contest against Congress' and AAP's Gugan Singh.

The BJP on Sunday re-nominated four of its seven MPs from and on Monday named candidates in two other seats.

A former officer, Raj resigned from his post and formed the in 2003.

In 2014, he announced a merger with the He contested the 2014 election on BJP ticket and won.

--IANS

nks/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)