BJP dumps Udit Raj, names Hans Raj

IANS  |  New Delhi 

The BJP on Tuesday named singer Hans Raj Hans for the North West Delhi Lok Sabha seat, dropping the sitting MP Udit Raj.

Hans Raj will contest against Congress' Rajesh Lilothia and AAP's Gugan Singh.

The BJP on Sunday re-nominated four of its seven MPs from Delhi and on Monday named candidates in two other seats.

A former Indian Revenue Service officer, Udit Raj resigned from his post and formed the Indian Justice Party in 2003.

In 2014, he announced a merger with the Bharatiya Janata Party. He contested the 2014 election on BJP ticket and won.

First Published: Tue, April 23 2019. 12:50 IST

