Gambhir, Chhetri, Bajrang awarded Padma Shree

Veteran Gautam Gambhir, Indian and star were among the recipients for the Padma Shri awards announced on the eve of the on Friday.

Veteran women mountaineer was honoured with the Padma Bhushan, the second highest cilivian award.

person to recieve the Padma Shree are: (Chess), Prashanti Singh (Basketball), Shartha Kamal (Table Tennis), (Archery),

--IANS

gau/ajb/prs

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)