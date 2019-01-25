JUST IN
Indonesia Masters: Saina enters semis, Sindhu crashes out

IANS  |  Jakarta 

Indian star Saina Nehwal defeated Pornpawee Chochuwong of Thailand in straight games to enter the semi-finals of the Indonesia Masters badminton tournament here on Friday.

The eighth seeded London Olympics bronze medallist took just 33 minutes to carve out a comprehensive 21-7, 21-18 victory over her unseeded Thai opponent.

Saina will take on sixth seed He Bingjiao of China for a place in the final.

Bingjiao defeated compatriot Chen Xiaoxin in the last eight stage.

It was however curtains for P.V. Sindhu as she crashed out following a loss to reigning Olympic champion Carolina Marin of Spain.

The second seeded Sindhu struggled to match the fifth seeded Marin, going down 11-21, 12-21 after a 37-minute battle.

First Published: Fri, January 25 2019. 19:24 IST

