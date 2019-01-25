Indonesia Masters: Saina enters semis, Sindhu crashes out

Indian star Nehwal defeated of in straight games to enter the semi-finals of the Masters tournament here on Friday.

The eighth seeded London bronze medallist took just 33 minutes to carve out a comprehensive 21-7, 21-18 victory over her unseeded Thai opponent.

will take on sixth seed He Bingjiao of for a place in the final.

Bingjiao defeated compatriot in the last eight stage.

It was however curtains for P.V. Sindhu as she crashed out following a loss to reigning Olympic champion of

The second seeded Sindhu struggled to match the fifth seeded Marin, going down 11-21, 12-21 after a 37-minute battle.

