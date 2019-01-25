Indonesia Masters: Saina enters semis, Sindhu crashes out

Indian star Saina Nehwal defeated Pornpawee Chochuwong of Thailand in straight games to enter the semi-finals of the Indonesia Masters badminton tournament here on Friday.
The eighth seeded London Olympics bronze medallist took just 33 minutes to carve out a comprehensive 21-7, 21-18 victory over her unseeded Thai opponent.
Saina will take on sixth seed He Bingjiao of China for a place in the final.
Bingjiao defeated compatriot Chen Xiaoxin in the last eight stage.
It was however curtains for P.V. Sindhu as she crashed out following a loss to reigning Olympic champion Carolina Marin of Spain.
The second seeded Sindhu struggled to match the fifth seeded Marin, going down 11-21, 12-21 after a 37-minute battle.
