Indonesian champion Ginting out of Indonesian Masters

Japanese top seed beat Indonesian defending champion 21-9, 21-10 in the quarterfinals of the 2019 on Friday.

The reigning world champion was not put to the test by Ginting throughout the match and claimed the easy victory in 38 minutes at the Istora Senayan sport stadium here, reports

With the result, Momota marched into the semi-finals scheduled for Saturday, awaiting the winner between Chinese Olympic champion and Denmark's former world number one

A total of 20 countries and regions are vying in the 2019 Indonesian Masters, which commenced on January 22 and will end on January 27, for a $350,000 prize pot.

--IANS

gau/bg

