Indonesian champion Ginting out of Indonesian Masters

Japanese top seed Kento Momota beat Indonesian defending champion Anthony Sinisuka Ginting 21-9, 21-10 in the quarterfinals of the 2019 Indonesian Masters on Friday.
The reigning world champion was not put to the test by Ginting throughout the match and claimed the easy victory in 38 minutes at the Istora Senayan sport stadium here, reports Xinhua news agency.
With the result, Momota marched into the semi-finals scheduled for Saturday, awaiting the winner between Chinese Olympic champion Chen Long and Denmark's former world number one Viktor Axelsen.
A total of 20 countries and regions are vying in the 2019 Indonesian Masters, which commenced on January 22 and will end on January 27, for a $350,000 prize pot.
--IANS
gau/bg
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU