Gambhir downplays AAP's allegations, says 'I believe in positive politics'

Former and BJP's candidate from East constituency, downplayed the allegations levelled by against him and slammed them for their negative

When asked about the allegations made by AAP's on his name figuring twice in electoral rolls, retorted, "When a party has no vision and has not done anything in the last four and a half years, they stoop to these levels of allegations. There is a great difference between the thinking of BJP and We do positive " He added, "We will do everything according to the rules."

"We will make promises which are achievable. Many people have said that they will make into or In reality, we will develop in such a way that people will be happy to live in such a city with a robust infrastructure. Our greatest challenge will be to achieve our honest promises," he added.

On being asked about the development of East Delhi, said, "Not only East Delhi, but the entire Delhi's development will be our priority. We will make it the best constituency."

Gambhir expressed confidence in Modi's leadership. "We need a decisive leader who could take tough steps. If you see our steps after Uri attack or Pulwama attack, we have responded in a strong and decisive way. Today our country needs a good leadership for the development and progress of the nation and our PM is one such leader."

"Our PM's vision is for the development of the country and we would always like to join a party which follows such vision. He knows the strength of the country and knows how to take strong decisions," he signed off.

Delhi goes to poll on May 12 in the sixth phase of Lok Sabha Elections. The counting of votes will be done on May 23.

