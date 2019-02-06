Air India Chairman appointed Civil Aviation Secretary

-
ALSO READ
Air India CMD Pradeep Kharola appointed Civil Aviation Secretary
Air India boss Pradeep Singh Kharola to steer Civil Aviation Ministry as secretary
Air India chief Pradeep Singh Kharola to steer Civil Aviation Ministry as secretary
Air India CMD Kharola appointed Civil Aviation Secretary
Air India bailout plan not alternative to divestment: CMD
-
In a minor reshuffle in the top bureaucracy, the government on Wednesday appointed Air India Chairman and Managing Director Pradeep Singh Kharola as the new Civil Aviation Secretary.
The vacancy was created after former Secretary Rajiv Nayan Choubey retired on January 31 this year. Kharola is a 1985 batch IAS officer of Karnataka cadre.
Also, 1985 batch IAS Sailesh has been appointed the Secretary, Ministry of Minority Affairs. He will continue to hold the post of Secretary, Department of Official Language as an additional charge.
In another appointment, 1983 batch IAS Rahul Prasad Bhatnagar has been transferred from Department of Sports to the Ministry of Panchayati Raj as the Secretary.
Radheshyam Julaniya, an IAS officer of 1985 batch has been appointed as the Secretary, Department of Sports, the order from the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet said in its order.
--IANS
mak/prs
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU