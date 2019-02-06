JUST IN
Air India Chairman appointed Civil Aviation Secretary

IANS  |  New Delhi 

In a minor reshuffle in the top bureaucracy, the government on Wednesday appointed Air India Chairman and Managing Director Pradeep Singh Kharola as the new Civil Aviation Secretary.

The vacancy was created after former Secretary Rajiv Nayan Choubey retired on January 31 this year. Kharola is a 1985 batch IAS officer of Karnataka cadre.

Also, 1985 batch IAS Sailesh has been appointed the Secretary, Ministry of Minority Affairs. He will continue to hold the post of Secretary, Department of Official Language as an additional charge.

In another appointment, 1983 batch IAS Rahul Prasad Bhatnagar has been transferred from Department of Sports to the Ministry of Panchayati Raj as the Secretary.

Radheshyam Julaniya, an IAS officer of 1985 batch has been appointed as the Secretary, Department of Sports, the order from the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet said in its order.

--IANS

mak/prs

First Published: Wed, February 06 2019. 18:30 IST

