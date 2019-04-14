Ganguly best captain, Dhoni & Kohli come next: Sehwag

Former swashbuckling Indian opener on Sunday said Sourav Ganguly was the best he played under, followed by and

Speaking of the skill of a true leader, Sehwag said it's knowing how to get the best from the team. The manner in which Ganguly built his side after the match-fixing controversy was a true reflection of his leadership qualities, he said.

"This, I feel genuinely, is a talent very few people had in the Indian team. Sourav was one such great who built a good team after the match-fixing controversy. It was the team that went on to win matches," Sehwag said at Network Leadership Summit.

On his experience of playing under other captains like and Kohli, Sehwag said he would still rate Sourav as the best, followed by the two. "When you have a new team, in-experienced players, leadership matters the most," Sehwag said.

On the much awaited India- clash at the upcoming World Cup, starting on May 30 in England and Wales, Sehwag said a contest between the arch-rivals is nothing less than a war and should win it.

"We should do whatever is good for the country. When and play, it's nothing less than a war. We should win the war, not lose it," the 40-year-old remarked.

--IANS

kk/pcj

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)