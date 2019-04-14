Hamilton wins record-extending 6th Chinese GP

secured a record-extending sixth (GP) victory on Sunday, snatching lead from his Mercedes teammate

Five-time world champion Hamilton, of the United Kingdom, clinched his 75th career victory and second of the season in the 1,000th race after overtaking pole-sitter Bottas of

"It was not the most straightforward of race weekends," he said. "To have a one-two together (with Bottas) in the 1,000th race is really special!" he said referring to Mercedes' third one-two lockout since the start of the season.

Hamilton and Bottas obtained a one-two victory in and the season-opening last month, reports news.

The 34-year-old Briton took the checkered flag 6.552 seconds ahead of Bottas, with Ferrari's coming third and Red Bull's fourth.

Vettel said he was happy to have made to the podium, and added the Mercedes team were "just too quick right from the start."

--IANS

kk/pcj

